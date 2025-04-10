Left Menu

UAE Facilitates Landmark US-Russia Prisoner Swap

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced hosting a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, according to a state news agency. Representatives from both nations were present during the transfer.

Updated: 10-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:26 IST
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the nation played a pivotal role in a significant prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

On Thursday, the state news agency reported that the exchange took place with representatives from both countries present to oversee the process.

This noteworthy diplomatic event highlights the UAE's emerging role in international diplomatic mediations.

