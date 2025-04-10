RTI Act Exemption in New Data Law Explained
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified that personal details subject to public disclosure will still be disclosed under the RTI Act, even with the new data protection rules. This clarification was in response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s concerns regarding Section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023.
Personal details mandated for public disclosure will remain accessible under the RTI Act, despite the introduction of a new data protection rule, affirmed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This statement came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged a re-evaluation of Section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023.
Ramesh expressed concerns in his March 23 letter that Section 44 (3) of the DPDP Act imposes restrictions on sharing personal information under the Right to Information Act 2005. However, Vaishnaw countered that this amendment serves to enhance individual privacy rights, rather than restrict information disclosure.
The minister referenced Section 3 of the DPDP Act, which clarifies non-applicability to personal data processed for individual or domestic use or publicly available data. Section 44 (3) proposes substituting a clause in the RTI Act, underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding privacy while maintaining transparency.
