Ahmad Manasra: The Complex Journey from Youth to Incarceration

Israel released Ahmad Manasra, convicted at 13 for a 2015 attack, after nine years in prison. His case highlights the contentious issue of minors in conflict. Manasra's imprisonment led to severe mental health issues. Rights groups criticize the harsh conditions in Israeli prisons, especially post the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Ahmad Manasra, whose story has sparked intense debate, was released by Israeli authorities after serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence. Convicted at just 13 for his role in a knife attack, Manasra's case raises serious questions about the treatment of minors in conflict zones.

Developing schizophrenia during his incarceration, medical professionals attribute his mental deterioration to the harsh conditions he experienced during his solitary confinement. His lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, awaits updates on Manasra's condition following his release.

Rights advocates argue that such cases underline the broader issue of prison conditions, with recent conflicts exacerbating the already tough life for Palestinian detainees. Allegations of abuse within the prison systems remain a point of contention, as demonstrated by the increased tension following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

