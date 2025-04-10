Ahmad Manasra: The Complex Journey from Youth to Incarceration

Ahmad Manasra, whose story has sparked intense debate, was released by Israeli authorities after serving a nine-and-a-half-year sentence. Convicted at just 13 for his role in a knife attack, Manasra's case raises serious questions about the treatment of minors in conflict zones.

Developing schizophrenia during his incarceration, medical professionals attribute his mental deterioration to the harsh conditions he experienced during his solitary confinement. His lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, awaits updates on Manasra's condition following his release.

Rights advocates argue that such cases underline the broader issue of prison conditions, with recent conflicts exacerbating the already tough life for Palestinian detainees. Allegations of abuse within the prison systems remain a point of contention, as demonstrated by the increased tension following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

