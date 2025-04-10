Russian Journalists Face Prison for Anti-Corruption Reporting

In a significant development reflecting the escalating crackdown on dissent in Russia, prosecutors have demanded nearly six-year prison sentences for four journalists accused of working with an anti-corruption group. The organization, founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was branded as extremist by authorities.

Journalists Antonina Favorskaya, Artyom Kriger, Sergey Karelin, and Konstantin Gabov were arrested last year on charges they vehemently deny. The request for their sentencing was made during the closing arguments at Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court.

This case underscores the Kremlin's intensifying efforts to quash opposition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, targeting critics, activists, and media practitioners who oppose President Putin's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)