Russian Journalists Face Prison for Anti-Corruption Reporting

Four Russian journalists, charged with working for Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group, face nearly six-year prison terms as prosecutors conclude their case. This trial, part of a broader crackdown after Russia's Ukraine invasion, reflects the government's suppression of dissent against President Putin's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant development reflecting the escalating crackdown on dissent in Russia, prosecutors have demanded nearly six-year prison sentences for four journalists accused of working with an anti-corruption group. The organization, founded by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was branded as extremist by authorities.

Journalists Antonina Favorskaya, Artyom Kriger, Sergey Karelin, and Konstantin Gabov were arrested last year on charges they vehemently deny. The request for their sentencing was made during the closing arguments at Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court.

This case underscores the Kremlin's intensifying efforts to quash opposition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, targeting critics, activists, and media practitioners who oppose President Putin's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

