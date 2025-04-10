Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with 130gm 'Chitta'
A man named Sanjay, from Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested with 130 grams of 'chitta' heroin. He faces charges under the NDPS Act. Further details await confirmation from the authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant drug bust unfolded in Himachal Pradesh as police apprehended a man with 130 grams of 'chitta,' a form of adulterated heroin, in his possession.
The individual, identified as Sanjay from Seu village in Hamirpur district, has been taken into custody and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh.
Authorities are currently gathering more information to shed further light on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as Sanjay Raut Defends Comedian Kunal Kamra in Free Speech Debacle
BRS MLA Sanjay Criticizes Congress Over Lawsuits Against Party Leaders
AAP's Sanjay Singh Challenges BJP Over Navratri Meat Shop Restrictions
"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal
Bollywood Titans Reunite: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's Action-Packed Comeback