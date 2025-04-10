Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with 130gm 'Chitta'

A significant drug bust unfolded in Himachal Pradesh as police apprehended a man with 130 grams of 'chitta,' a form of adulterated heroin, in his possession.

The individual, identified as Sanjay from Seu village in Hamirpur district, has been taken into custody and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh.

Authorities are currently gathering more information to shed further light on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)