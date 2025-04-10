Left Menu

Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested with 130gm 'Chitta'

A man named Sanjay, from Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested with 130 grams of 'chitta' heroin. He faces charges under the NDPS Act. Further details await confirmation from the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant drug bust unfolded in Himachal Pradesh as police apprehended a man with 130 grams of 'chitta,' a form of adulterated heroin, in his possession.

The individual, identified as Sanjay from Seu village in Hamirpur district, has been taken into custody and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh.

Authorities are currently gathering more information to shed further light on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

