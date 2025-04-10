Drug-Free India: NCB Seizes Meth Worth Rs 24.32 Crore in Assam

In a significant operation under the leadership of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking syndicate operating in Assam. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "Drug-Free India," NCB agents and regional forces have launched a decisive crackdown on illicit drug cartels, leading to a monumental seizure of 30.4 kg of methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as YABA, valued at a staggering Rs 24.32 crore.

Operation Overview

The operation, executed in collaboration with the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), targeted a transnational drug trafficking network that had been operating across several states. This strategic operation, developed over three months of intelligence gathering, culminated in the interception of two vehicles in Silchar, Assam on April 6, 2025. The authorities arrested three drug traffickers during two separate cases that night, signaling a decisive blow against drug cartels in the region.

Details of the Seizure and Arrests

The first operation took place in the afternoon, where intelligence led agents from NCB Guwahati, assisted by Assam Police, successfully intercepted a car in Silchar. Upon thorough inspection, the authorities uncovered 10 packets of methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle’s boot, totaling 9.9 kg. The vehicle's driver, a resident of Churachandpur, Manipur, was arrested on the spot. Investigations are now underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of this drug operation.

Later the same day, NCB agents and Assam Police, with support from CRPF, conducted a second operation where they intercepted a Mahindra Thar in another area of Silchar. Upon further inspection, 20.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets were found hidden within the vehicle’s spare tire, packed in 21 separate packets. The two occupants, also residents of Churachandpur, were taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the network's operations.

Earlier Operations and Seizures

This recent operation follows a series of successful seizures by NCB in the region. Just a few weeks prior, on March 13, 2025, NCB agents successfully seized a total of 110 kg of methamphetamine in two separate operations. The first seizure, amounting to 7.5 kg of methamphetamine, took place in Silchar, where one person from Moreh, Manipur was arrested. In a much larger operation in Lilong, near Imphal, Manipur, 102.5 kg of methamphetamine was seized, leading to the arrest of three individuals, with three vehicles also being seized.

Furthermore, NCB's relentless operations in the North East also led to the discovery of 10.814 kg of methamphetamine in Mizoram. This operation, conducted on March 24, 2025, resulted in the arrest of six individuals, including two nationals from Myanmar. Additionally, four vehicles were seized, and investigations are continuing to trace the wider international drug network.

NCB’s Continued Commitment

The NCB has been stepping up its efforts against drug trafficking networks in the North East through the creation of five zonal units in Siliguri, Itanagar, Agartala, Imphal, and a regional headquarters in Guwahati. The establishment of a new field office in Aizawl, Mizoram, in March 2025, has already yielded substantial success. The authorities in the region are working in close collaboration with local police forces to ensure a comprehensive crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling operations.

Shri Amit Shah, in his post on the X platform, congratulated the NCB, Assam Police, and CRPF for their exceptional work, and affirmed that the government’s campaign against drugs will continue with relentless force. The Home Minister emphasized the government's commitment to achieving a Drug-Free India and praised the agencies for their determination in tackling the growing menace of synthetic drugs.

A Larger War Against Drugs

This recent series of operations underscores the growing resolve of the Indian government to combat the rising drug menace that has plagued various parts of the country. Assam, located at the crossroads of India’s northeastern border and several countries, including Myanmar and Bangladesh, has increasingly become a hotspot for transnational drug syndicates.

The NCB, working with state and national agencies, has vowed to continue its operations until drug cartels operating across the country are dismantled. The NCB’s role in intercepting and seizing methamphetamine, particularly from international drug syndicates, is pivotal in achieving the Prime Minister’s goal of a "Drug-Free India."

In conclusion, this series of seizures represents just a small part of the larger strategy being implemented to disrupt and dismantle the sophisticated drug networks operating in and around the country’s borders. As investigations continue, more arrests and seizures are expected, further crippling these dangerous criminal organizations. The efforts of law enforcement agencies in this operation reflect India's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring a safer, drug-free future for its citizens.