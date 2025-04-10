Rourkela in Shock: Double Murder in a Single Night
In Rourkela, Odisha, two murders occurred in one night, highlighting security concerns. A 21-year-old was stabbed in the VSS Market, possibly due to old enmity, while another unidentified victim was found dead on Gandhi Road. Police are investigating both cases, utilizing CCTV footage for leads.
The industrial town of Rourkela, Odisha, was rocked by two murders in a single night, raising urgent questions about public safety. On a troubling Wednesday night, a 21-year-old man named Mukesh Kar faced a brutal attack by a group of four to five men in the busy VSS Market.
Mukesh Kar, who was accompanied by a friend at the time, succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his friend was rushed to the hospital. This heinous act, believed to stem from an old vendetta, was captured on CCTV and prompted the detention of five suspects for interrogation.
Adding to the community's distress, an unidentified ragpicker was discovered with a slit throat on Gandhi Road. Despite the gravity of these incidents, SP Nitesh Wadhwani remained tight-lipped, fueling further unease in the shaken town.
(With inputs from agencies.)
