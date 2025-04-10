Left Menu

Dowry Demands and Assault Allegations Rock Political Family in Hapur

The niece of BSP chief Mayawati filed an FIR against Hapur Municipal Council Chairperson Pushpa Devi and six family members for domestic violence, dowry harassment, and sexual assault following political pressure. The case is under thorough investigation after initial police inaction, prompted by court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was filed against Pushpa Devi, Chairperson of Hapur Municipal Council, and six family members following allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and sexual assault. The allegations were brought by the niece of BSP chief Mayawati in a case that has unveiled potential political maneuvering.

The complainant, married to Pushpa Devi's son Vishal, accused her in-laws of leveraging political influence to demand dowries. She further alleged that her in-laws suggested an alternative conjugal arrangement due to her husband's alleged medical condition, and she faced sexual assault attempts by her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

A complaint was initially overlooked due to political pressure; however, court intervention led to the formal registration of the FIR. Police have assured a deep investigation into the accusations while facing public scrutiny over initial inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

