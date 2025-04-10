Left Menu

Extradited Accused Tahawwur Rana Faces Court Amid Tight Security

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited from the US and appeared in a special NIA court amid heightened security. He is alleged to have conspired with key figures like David Coleman Headley in the 26/11 siege that killed 166 people in Mumbai.

Amid heightened security measures, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11, was presented before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday night following his extradition from the United States.

Upon arrival, Rana was transported to the court in a heavily secured convoy, including a jail van, armored SWAT vehicle, and an ambulance, where he faced Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently presiding over hearings concerning Rana's custody status.

Senior legal representatives are actively engaged in the proceedings, including Dayan Krishnan and Narender Mann for the NIA, while Piyush Sachdeva, from the Delhi Legal Services Authority, represents Rana. This development comes in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's review plea against extradition.

