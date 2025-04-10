Extradited Accused Tahawwur Rana Faces Court Amid Tight Security

Amid heightened security measures, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11, was presented before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday night following his extradition from the United States.

Upon arrival, Rana was transported to the court in a heavily secured convoy, including a jail van, armored SWAT vehicle, and an ambulance, where he faced Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently presiding over hearings concerning Rana's custody status.

Senior legal representatives are actively engaged in the proceedings, including Dayan Krishnan and Narender Mann for the NIA, while Piyush Sachdeva, from the Delhi Legal Services Authority, represents Rana. This development comes in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's review plea against extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)