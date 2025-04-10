TDP Worker Arrested for Objectionable Remarks
A TDP worker, C Kiran Kumar, was arrested for allegedly making offensive remarks against Y S Bharathi Reddy, wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister. After a complaint, police located and arrested Kumar, who is a repeat offender, in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy against such cases.
- Country:
- India
A TDP party worker has been apprehended for allegedly making objectionable comments about Y S Bharathi Reddy, spouse of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The arrest was announced by the police on Thursday.
The alleged comments led to a complaint at Mangalagiri police station. Authorities used mobile location tracking to find and arrest the accused, C Kiran Kumar, in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada, said Guntur SP S Satish during a press briefing.
The Andhra Pradesh government enforces a strict no-tolerance approach in such matters. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had previously cautioned TDP members against making offensive comments about women and children. Kumar, identified as a repeat violator, will face legal proceedings shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case
Bilaspur Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Former MLA Bamber Thakur Shooting Case
West Bengal Police Crackdown: Illegal Call Center Busted, Three Arrested
Crackdown in Chennai: Irani Gang's Reign of Crime Under Police Radar
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Drug Syndicate Links As High Court Judge Faces Cash Controversy