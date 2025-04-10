TDP Worker Arrested for Objectionable Remarks

A TDP party worker has been apprehended for allegedly making objectionable comments about Y S Bharathi Reddy, spouse of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The arrest was announced by the police on Thursday.

The alleged comments led to a complaint at Mangalagiri police station. Authorities used mobile location tracking to find and arrest the accused, C Kiran Kumar, in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada, said Guntur SP S Satish during a press briefing.

The Andhra Pradesh government enforces a strict no-tolerance approach in such matters. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had previously cautioned TDP members against making offensive comments about women and children. Kumar, identified as a repeat violator, will face legal proceedings shortly.

