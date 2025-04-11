Left Menu

Zimbabwe Begins Landmark Compensation to Dispossessed White Farmers

Zimbabwe has commenced compensating white farmers who lost their land during the controversial farm seizures over 20 years ago. The government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, approved a USD 3.1 million payment marking the initial step in reparations. Former President Robert Mugabe's land reform policies caused significant displacement and international tensions.

Harare | Updated: 11-04-2025 01:00 IST
  Zimbabwe

In a historic move, Zimbabwe has started compensating white farmers who were dispossessed of their land and property over two decades ago during controversial and often-violent farm seizures. The government aims to mend ties with Western nations through this initiative.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the approval of a USD 3.1 million disbursement, marking the first payment under a 2020 agreement between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and affected white farmers. This payment represents 1 percent of a total USD 311 million compensation claim, benefiting 378 farms in the initial phase.

Originally, approximately 4,000 white farmers were ousted from their properties when the then-president Robert Mugabe enacted a redistribution program in 2000. The compensation addresses infrastructure losses like buildings and irrigation systems. Furthermore, Zimbabwe's compensation initiative is part of a debt resolution and international re-engagement strategy after years of Western sanctions.

