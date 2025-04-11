Zimbabwe Begins Landmark Compensation to Dispossessed White Farmers

In a historic move, Zimbabwe has started compensating white farmers who were dispossessed of their land and property over two decades ago during controversial and often-violent farm seizures. The government aims to mend ties with Western nations through this initiative.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the approval of a USD 3.1 million disbursement, marking the first payment under a 2020 agreement between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and affected white farmers. This payment represents 1 percent of a total USD 311 million compensation claim, benefiting 378 farms in the initial phase.

Originally, approximately 4,000 white farmers were ousted from their properties when the then-president Robert Mugabe enacted a redistribution program in 2000. The compensation addresses infrastructure losses like buildings and irrigation systems. Furthermore, Zimbabwe's compensation initiative is part of a debt resolution and international re-engagement strategy after years of Western sanctions.

