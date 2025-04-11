Left Menu

Delhi Court Sends Tahawwur Rana to NIA Custody

A Delhi court has granted an 18-day custody to Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, upon the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision was made by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, following Rana's late-night presentation under tight security.

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Friday sent Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days. The NIA had sought a 20-day custody from the court.

The decision was pronounced by Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, who granted the agency's application. Rana was brought before the judge late Thursday night, amid heightened security measures.

This marks a critical move in the ongoing investigation of the Mumbai terror attacks, as the NIA intensifies its efforts to uncover further details regarding Rana's alleged involvement.

