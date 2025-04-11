Supreme Court Orders Error Correction in Deportation Case of Salvadoran Man

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has instructed the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national wrongfully deported earlier this year. The court's decision backs U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' previous order, highlighting a judicial endorsement of oversight in immigration cases.

The unsigned decision from the Supreme Court insists that the government not only ensures Abrego Garcia's safe return but also handles his case as if the wrongful deportation never occurred. This development shines a light on the ongoing tension between the judiciary and the executive, particularly on matters of foreign policy.

Legal representatives for Abrego Garcia have expressed support for the court's stance, celebrating the triumph of the rule of law. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has indicated concerns over the scope of judicial power concerning the executive's foreign affairs prerogatives, underscoring the constitutional challenge underpinning this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)