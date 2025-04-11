Supreme Court Orders Return of Erroneously Deported Salvadoran

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran mistakenly deported by the Trump administration. The deportation, acknowledged by the government as an error, has raised concerns about adherence to legal protections and the separation of powers.

The court's decision supports U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis's order requiring the government to 'facilitate' Garcia's release from Salvadoran custody and his return to the United States. This ruling has been hailed as a triumph for the rule of law by Garcia's lawyers, but it also underscores the persistent friction between the judiciary and executive, particularly regarding foreign affairs.

Judge Xinis pointed out the absence of legal grounds for Garcia's detention and deportation, emphasizing that his removal violated procedural protections. The Justice Department claims that Garcia's association with the gang MS-13 affects his eligibility for deportation protection, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)