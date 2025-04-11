Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Return of Erroneously Deported Salvadoran

The U.S. Supreme Court has directed the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran deported by mistake. The decision follows an order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who found the deportation violated Garcia's legal protections. The case highlights tensions between judiciary and executive powers.

Updated: 11-04-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 07:59 IST
Supreme Court Orders Return of Erroneously Deported Salvadoran

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has mandated the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran mistakenly deported by the Trump administration. The deportation, acknowledged by the government as an error, has raised concerns about adherence to legal protections and the separation of powers.

The court's decision supports U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis's order requiring the government to 'facilitate' Garcia's release from Salvadoran custody and his return to the United States. This ruling has been hailed as a triumph for the rule of law by Garcia's lawyers, but it also underscores the persistent friction between the judiciary and executive, particularly regarding foreign affairs.

Judge Xinis pointed out the absence of legal grounds for Garcia's detention and deportation, emphasizing that his removal violated procedural protections. The Justice Department claims that Garcia's association with the gang MS-13 affects his eligibility for deportation protection, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

