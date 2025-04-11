Military Talks and Trade Tensions: Highlights from Financial Times

The Financial Times brings into focus significant global developments, including a landmark visit by Britain's Chief of Defence Staff Tony Radakin to Beijing for discussions with China's military leadership, marking a decade since such engagement occurred.

In financial scrutiny, Ernst & Young faces a hefty 4.9 million pound penalty from Britain's Financial Reporting Council due to audit failures relating to the now-defunct Thomas Cook travel group.

In trade affairs, the European Union expresses readiness to introduce trade penalties against U.S. digital giants amid stalled discussions with former President Donald Trump, while simultaneously initiating trade talks with the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)