Left Menu

Trump Administration's Controversial Effort to Reclassify Living Immigrants as Deceased

The Trump administration has allegedly classified over 6,000 living immigrants as deceased, cancelling their Social Security numbers to limit their ability to work, access financial services, and encourage self-deportation. This move affects immigrants under Biden-era programs, causing significant controversy and potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:58 IST
Trump Administration's Controversial Effort to Reclassify Living Immigrants as Deceased
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is under scrutiny for allegedly reclassifying more than 6,000 living immigrants as deceased in a bid to press them into leaving the United States. Reports suggest that the move cancels their Social Security numbers, curtailing their access to essential services.

This decision forms part of a broader crackdown on immigrants previously allowed to remain in the country temporarily under programs established by former President Joe Biden. Implemented under current President Donald Trump, this strategy aims to encourage immigrants to 'self-deport,' effectively urging them to return to their countries of origin.

The legalities and selection criteria for those affected remain unclear, fueling criticism and potential lawsuits against the administration. This move comes amid heightened tensions over immigration policies, with a federal judge inhibiting further deportation efforts aimed at Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans with temporary legal status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025