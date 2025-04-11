Trump Administration's Controversial Effort to Reclassify Living Immigrants as Deceased

The Trump administration is under scrutiny for allegedly reclassifying more than 6,000 living immigrants as deceased in a bid to press them into leaving the United States. Reports suggest that the move cancels their Social Security numbers, curtailing their access to essential services.

This decision forms part of a broader crackdown on immigrants previously allowed to remain in the country temporarily under programs established by former President Joe Biden. Implemented under current President Donald Trump, this strategy aims to encourage immigrants to 'self-deport,' effectively urging them to return to their countries of origin.

The legalities and selection criteria for those affected remain unclear, fueling criticism and potential lawsuits against the administration. This move comes amid heightened tensions over immigration policies, with a federal judge inhibiting further deportation efforts aimed at Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans with temporary legal status.

