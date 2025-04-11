New Zealand Eases Visa Requirements for Pacific Visitors to Strengthen Ties

New Zealand is set to simplify travel for people from across the Pacific, making it easier and more affordable for them to visit the country. The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford, who revealed that these changes will come into effect in stages starting this July.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, currently in Tonga on a diplomatic mission, emphasized the importance of New Zealand’s relationship with Pacific Island nations, saying, “We deeply value our Pacific relationships. Being able to visit New Zealand to connect with family and friends is an important part of this.” He added that while the country expects visitors to follow its immigration rules, it also wants to ensure that visiting New Zealand is as convenient as possible for those coming from the Pacific.

Multi-Entry Visas for Pacific Islands Forum Countries

One of the significant changes will be the introduction of multi-entry visas for individuals from Pacific Islands Forum countries. Starting in early July, those who apply for a visitor visa will be eligible for a multi-entry visa that allows them to visit New Zealand as many times as they wish over the course of 24 months, an increase from the previous duration of 12 months. This change is expected to benefit people who need to travel to New Zealand multiple times for family, work, or business purposes, without the hassle of renewing their visa each time. However, the maximum stay rules for visitors will remain unchanged.

“The new 24-month multi-entry visa will provide more flexibility for Pacific visitors and ease the process of visiting New Zealand frequently,” said Minister Peters. “We are committed to ensuring that our Pacific neighbors can come here as often as needed to maintain their connections with family, work, and the wider community.”

NZeTA for Pacific Visitors from Australia

In addition to the multi-entry visa, a significant change will occur in November, benefiting those who are traveling to New Zealand from Australia. Pacific Islands Forum passport holders traveling from Australia with a valid Australian visa—whether it’s a visitor, work, student, or family visa—will no longer need a separate New Zealand visa. Instead, they will be able to enter New Zealand with just an NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority). This will significantly reduce the time and cost involved in traveling to New Zealand, making it easier for people to visit.

“The new NZeTA requirement for Pacific visitors traveling from Australia will simplify the process by removing the need for a separate visa,” explained Immigration Minister Erica Stanford. “This change will make it faster and cheaper for travelers from the Pacific to visit New Zealand, fostering even closer ties with the region.”

The NZeTA waiver will be trialed for 12 months to allow authorities to assess its impact. If successful, the program could be expanded or made permanent.

Strengthening Pacific Ties and Future Discussions

Both Peters and Stanford noted that these changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen the relationship between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The New Zealand government has long recognized the importance of its Pacific neighbors, and these changes are designed to facilitate closer ties, encourage more people-to-people connections, and support the economic and cultural exchanges between New Zealand and the Pacific.

“These flexible and nuanced solutions ensure we have a stable and predictable immigration system while building even stronger connections with our Pacific neighbors,” said Minister Stanford.

The new visa policy will also be discussed further during the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum summit, scheduled to take place in September in the Solomon Islands. Leaders from across the Pacific will gather to continue dialogue on regional cooperation, including immigration policies and other issues impacting the Pacific.

“We are excited about the opportunities these changes bring to deepen our relationships with the Pacific,” Minister Peters concluded. “These measures are just one step in continuing our strong, enduring connections in the years to come.”

The changes announced by New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs and Immigration Ministries are an important step in making it easier and more affordable for people from the Pacific to visit the country. With multi-entry visas, simplified travel processes for those coming from Australia, and the goal of fostering stronger people-to-people connections, New Zealand is reaffirming its commitment to building lasting relationships with its Pacific neighbors.