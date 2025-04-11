New Appointments and Reappointments to Maritime New Zealand Board Announced

In a recent announcement, Associate Transport Minister James Meager revealed two new appointments and three reappointments to the board of Maritime New Zealand (Maritime NZ). The appointments include Kevin Short and Vivienne Bull as new board members, while Dame Jo Brosnahan, Danny Tuato’o, and Parke Pittar have been reappointed for further terms.

Leadership Shifts and Roles

Dame Jo Brosnahan, a well-established leader, will continue her role as Chair of the Board, bringing with her a wealth of experience in maritime governance. Kevin Short, a highly regarded figure with a distinguished career in the New Zealand Defence Force, will take on the role of Deputy Chair. Minister Meager expressed confidence that the new members, along with the reappointed leaders, will bring a valuable blend of skills and expertise to the board.

New Members Bring Valuable Expertise

Kevin Short’s appointment as Deputy Chair is particularly noteworthy. With a rich background in leadership, security, and crisis management, Short’s extensive career in the Defence Force will contribute greatly to Maritime NZ’s ongoing mission. His experience in high-pressure environments and strategic leadership will be essential in navigating the challenges of maritime safety and security.

Vivienne Bull, the second new appointment, brings over a decade of executive-level experience from her time at Napier Port, where she was responsible for key areas such as health and safety, industrial relations, and community engagement. Her insight into the operational side of port management and public sector service will be a great asset to Maritime NZ. Her diverse skill set, paired with her public sector knowledge, adds a unique dimension to the Board’s overall governance approach.

Reappointments Ensure Continuity and Stability

The reappointment of Dame Jo Brosnahan, Danny Tuato’o, and Parke Pittar ensures that Maritime NZ retains continuity and stability in its leadership. These individuals have demonstrated strong governance and leadership skills throughout their tenures, and their continued presence on the Board is vital for the organization’s sustained success.

Dame Jo’s leadership has been instrumental in Maritime NZ’s efforts to enhance safety and security within New Zealand's maritime sector. She has been praised for her strategic vision and ability to lead through times of change. Danny Tuato’o and Parke Pittar, both of whom bring extensive experience in their respective fields, continue to play crucial roles in guiding the organization.

Acknowledgment of Outgoing Members

Minister Meager took the opportunity to acknowledge the valuable contributions of outgoing board members Roy Weaver and Ross Wilson. Roy Weaver, who served as Deputy Chair since November 2022, and Ross Wilson, who joined the Board in August 2023, both played vital roles during significant periods of transition at Maritime NZ. Their leadership and commitment to the organization have been highly appreciated, and they leave behind a lasting impact on Maritime NZ’s operations.

The Role of Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of New Zealand’s maritime sector. This includes overseeing regulations and enforcement, search and rescue operations, and promoting safe shipping practices. The new appointments and reappointments to the Board reflect the ongoing commitment to upholding the high standards of leadership and governance necessary to support the organization’s critical role.

With the addition of Kevin Short and Vivienne Bull, along with the continued leadership of Dame Jo Brosnahan, Danny Tuato’o, and Parke Pittar, Maritime NZ is poised to continue its work as a leading authority in maritime safety and security.

A Bright Future Ahead for Maritime NZ

The new Board composition marks a significant step forward in the governance of Maritime New Zealand. With a diverse range of expertise and experience, the Board is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the evolving maritime landscape. Maritime NZ’s work will continue to be vital in maintaining the safety and sustainability of New Zealand’s maritime sector, and the reappointed and new members are expected to play key roles in shaping its future success.