Modi's Bold Address: BJP's Vision for Assam's Identity and Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for alleged anti-national activities and supporting illegal immigrants in Assam. He emphasized BJP's commitment to protecting Assamese identity, land, and culture ahead of assembly polls. Modi highlighted development projects and efforts to empower Assam and Northeast India through industrialization and increased connectivity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce criticism of the Congress, accusing it of anti-national activities, including supporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam. Speaking at a public rally after inaugurating a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant, Modi asserted that the Congress is focused solely on seizing power.
He alleged that the opposition party is unconcerned about the Assamese people's identity and pride, unlike the BJP, which aims to preserve it. Modi reassured the audience that BJP would protect Assam from Congress' alleged vote-bank politics while fostering development.
Highlighting BJP's achievements, Modi noted that the government has improved basic amenities in tea garden regions and facilitated financial inclusivity for workers. Emphasizing Assam's pivotal role in India's growth, he stated that the region is set to become the driving force behind national development.
