Cyber-Fraud Racket Busted: Fake Bank Job Scam Exposed

Police in Uttar Pradesh have dismantled an interstate cyber-fraud racket accused of duping people by offering fake bank jobs. Seven individuals, including two women, were arrested, and numerous fake documents and digital devices were seized. Victims were targeted via online platforms, and the scam spanned multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cyber-fraud racket operating across state lines was dismantled by police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, highlighting a significant scam that preyed on individuals seeking bank jobs. Authorities arrested seven people, including two women, in connection with the operation.

The gang had established a phony call center, tricking job seekers from numerous states by issuing fraudulent appointment letters and agreements purportedly from banking institutions, extracting hefty sums in the process. The police confiscated an array of devices and forged documents, revealing data on approximately 6,450 victims.

The breakthrough followed multiple complaints lodged through the Union home ministry's 'Pratibimb' portal. Investigations, backed by technical surveillance, unveiled similar grievances in multiple states, emphasizing the expansive reach of this fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

