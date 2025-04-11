Global Markets Recoil Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil
A turbulent week caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs continued unabated, with global markets and economies reacting adversely. Efforts by U.S. officials to mitigate the situation, including potential trade talks, failed to reassure markets, leading to significant stock declines and increased recession worries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:23 IST
This week, financial markets have been rattled by the U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, sparking concerns about a potential global recession.
Despite attempts by U.S. officials to initiate trade negotiations, market volatility and fears of an economic downturn have persisted, with significant declines observed in major indices.
As Trump's tariff war with China intensifies, the ripple effects are being felt worldwide, with investors seeking safe havens amidst growing uncertainties in the global trade landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fentanyl Tariff Tensions: A New Friction Point in China-U.S. Relations
Tech and Auto Shares Drive China and Hong Kong Stock Rebound Amid Tariff Threats
French Foreign Minister Engages China on Ukraine and Trade Tensions
France and China: Navigating Strategic Dialogues and Trade Dynamics
French Minister's Diplomatic Visit Focuses on Ukraine and Trade Issues in China