Global Markets Recoil Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

This week, financial markets have been rattled by the U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, sparking concerns about a potential global recession.

Despite attempts by U.S. officials to initiate trade negotiations, market volatility and fears of an economic downturn have persisted, with significant declines observed in major indices.

As Trump's tariff war with China intensifies, the ripple effects are being felt worldwide, with investors seeking safe havens amidst growing uncertainties in the global trade landscape.

