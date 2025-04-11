Left Menu

Global Markets Recoil Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

A turbulent week caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs continued unabated, with global markets and economies reacting adversely. Efforts by U.S. officials to mitigate the situation, including potential trade talks, failed to reassure markets, leading to significant stock declines and increased recession worries.

This week, financial markets have been rattled by the U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, sparking concerns about a potential global recession.

Despite attempts by U.S. officials to initiate trade negotiations, market volatility and fears of an economic downturn have persisted, with significant declines observed in major indices.

As Trump's tariff war with China intensifies, the ripple effects are being felt worldwide, with investors seeking safe havens amidst growing uncertainties in the global trade landscape.

