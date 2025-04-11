End of a Notorious Era: TTP Commander Hafeezullah Killed

Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have confirmed the death of Hafeezullah, a high-ranking commander in the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, during an intelligence-led operation.

Hafeezullah, known by his alias 'Kochwan,' was the most wanted terrorist carrying a bounty of PKR 5 million. He was killed with another militant in a confrontation on Timergara road in the Lower Dir district after police received intelligence about TTP fighters' presence.

Security operations continue in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, as citizens are reminded of the enduring threat posed by militant organizations. Hafeezullah, who played a pivotal role in planning terrorist activities, was a significant figure under the command of former TTP chief, Maulana Fazlullah.

(With inputs from agencies.)