End of a Notorious Era: TTP Commander Hafeezullah Killed

TTP commander Hafeezullah, the most wanted terrorist with a bounty of PKR 5 million, was killed alongside another militant in an intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A trained militant with a history of orchestrating deadly attacks, Hafeezullah was a major figure in TTP's hierarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have confirmed the death of Hafeezullah, a high-ranking commander in the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, during an intelligence-led operation.

Hafeezullah, known by his alias 'Kochwan,' was the most wanted terrorist carrying a bounty of PKR 5 million. He was killed with another militant in a confrontation on Timergara road in the Lower Dir district after police received intelligence about TTP fighters' presence.

Security operations continue in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, as citizens are reminded of the enduring threat posed by militant organizations. Hafeezullah, who played a pivotal role in planning terrorist activities, was a significant figure under the command of former TTP chief, Maulana Fazlullah.

