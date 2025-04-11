Left Menu

Unraveling a Conspiracy: NIA's Pursuit of Tahawwur Rana

The NIA claims Tahawwur Rana plotted attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai incidents. He's in 18-day custody for interrogation, with the NIA investigating if similar plans targeted other cities. The court's order includes his medical checks and lawyer access, aiming to reconstruct a 17-year-old terror plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:13 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed suspicions of terror plots targeting Indian cities, akin to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, possibly orchestrated by Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator. The claims were made in a Delhi court, leading to Rana's 18-day remand for further interrogation.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh directed the NIA to ensure Rana's medical examination every 24 hours and to allow him access to his lawyer every other day. The court permitted Rana's use of a soft-tip pen while meeting with his lawyer, who must be in the presence of NIA officials, ensuring discussions remain audible.

The agency argued that Rana's extended custody was necessary to explore the full scope of the conspiracy, requiring visits to several locations to retrace events from 17 years ago. The NIA aims to decipher if the tactics from the Mumbai attacks were intended for replication in other cities. The process seeks to yield deeper insights into the broader terror network, with significant police presence noted during his court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

