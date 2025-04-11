Left Menu

Cow Smuggler Nabbed in Dramatic Encounter

A cow smuggler was arrested after an encounter in Farhada village, during which 50 cows were recovered. Mohammad Wasim was injured and is in treatment. An illegal weapon was seized, and a case is registered at Ahraura police station.

11-04-2025
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested a cow smuggler following a high-stakes encounter near the Kalkaliyan river in Farhada village. The dramatic event unfolded on Friday as authorities closed in on the suspect, resulting in the recovery of around 50 cows.

The captured individual, identified as Mohammad Wasim, sustained an injury to his right leg during the operation and is currently receiving medical treatment. This was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh, who emphasized the commitment to curbing such criminal activities in the region.

A significant cache of an illegal pistol and cartridges was also retrieved from Wasim's possession. Law enforcement has registered a case at the Ahraura police station as investigations continue into the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

