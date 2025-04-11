Cow Smuggler Nabbed in Dramatic Encounter

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested a cow smuggler following a high-stakes encounter near the Kalkaliyan river in Farhada village. The dramatic event unfolded on Friday as authorities closed in on the suspect, resulting in the recovery of around 50 cows.

The captured individual, identified as Mohammad Wasim, sustained an injury to his right leg during the operation and is currently receiving medical treatment. This was confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh, who emphasized the commitment to curbing such criminal activities in the region.

A significant cache of an illegal pistol and cartridges was also retrieved from Wasim's possession. Law enforcement has registered a case at the Ahraura police station as investigations continue into the smuggling ring.

