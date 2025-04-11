China Hits Back: A Trade War Symphony

In a bold response to escalating tensions, China has raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, a direct counterstrike to President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases. The move underscores the deepening trade dispute between the world's largest economies.

China's Finance Ministry criticized the U.S. approach, labeling it as unilateral bullying. Analysts warn that such high tariffs could jeopardize trade, making it economically unviable for businesses on both sides.

While China refuses to retaliate further in kind, it plans to explore other avenues of resistance, focusing on building global alliances. Talks with European and Asian allies signal a strategic pivot as Beijing seeks to stabilize its international trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)