China Hits Back: A Trade War Symphony
In response to U.S. tariff hikes, China has increased levies on U.S. imports to 125%. The tit-for-tat trade war has significantly strained economic relations, affecting global markets. China has vowed not to mirror further U.S. hikes but leaves the door open for other retaliatory measures, seeking alliances with global partners.
In a bold response to escalating tensions, China has raised tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%, a direct counterstrike to President Donald Trump's recent tariff increases. The move underscores the deepening trade dispute between the world's largest economies.
China's Finance Ministry criticized the U.S. approach, labeling it as unilateral bullying. Analysts warn that such high tariffs could jeopardize trade, making it economically unviable for businesses on both sides.
While China refuses to retaliate further in kind, it plans to explore other avenues of resistance, focusing on building global alliances. Talks with European and Asian allies signal a strategic pivot as Beijing seeks to stabilize its international trade relationships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
