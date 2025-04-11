Mashatile Honors Chris Hani’s Legacy, Calls for Urgent National Action to Uphold His Vision

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to the late Chris Hani, a revolutionary leader and revered freedom fighter, emphasizing his monumental role in South Africa’s struggle for democracy. Speaking at the 32nd anniversary commemorative event marking Hani's assassination, Mashatile honored the fallen hero’s contributions and reaffirmed the importance of continuing the work Hani began in the fight for equality and justice.

The commemoration took place in Sabalele Village, Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape—Hani’s birthplace—and was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Hani and others who fought for South Africa’s freedom. Mashatile used the occasion to reflect on the significance of Hani’s death on 10 April 1993. The assassination of Hani, who was the former Chief of Staff of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), occurred at a critical moment in the country’s transition to democracy. His death, orchestrated by right-wing extremist Janusz Waluś, who was released on parole in 2022, nearly derailed the nation’s progress toward non-racial democracy.

In his speech, Mashatile noted that, despite the attempt to spark violence and civil war through Hani’s killing, the tragedy ultimately unified the nation in its collective pursuit of freedom, culminating in South Africa’s first non-racial elections on 27 April 1994. Mashatile recalled Hani’s unflinching commitment to the anti-apartheid struggle, his powerful role in MK’s armed resistance, and his leadership in operations such as the infamous Luthuli Detachment, where he inspired fear in the apartheid regime.

Mashatile underscored Hani's legacy as a visionary leader, committed to social justice, equality, and the well-being of all South Africans. He emphasized that Hani believed in the practical needs of people rather than abstract political ideologies, focusing on essential services like housing, healthcare, education, and water. Mashatile also reflected on the current state of South Africa, acknowledging that while the nation has made significant strides since Hani’s death, much work remains to be done.

“There is no question that we are not where Chris Hani would have liked us to be. We still grapple with persistent poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment, especially in the former homeland areas,” Mashatile admitted. These issues, which undermine the progress the country has made, continue to frustrate efforts toward creating a more equitable society. To this end, Mashatile used the platform to call for immediate action on pressing issues such as gender-based violence (GBV), unemployment, and corruption—key challenges that continue to affect South Africa’s growth and unity.

Mashatile also drew attention to the Government of National Unity (GNU), which was established to bring together multiple political parties in South Africa’s post-apartheid period. While the GNU has made great strides, it has also encountered difficulties in governance due to the varying perspectives of the 10 political parties involved. Mashatile reiterated that despite these differences, the importance of unity in decision-making must be upheld. He noted that Hani himself had been a staunch advocate for the armed struggle but ultimately accepted the ANC’s decision to move towards negotiation, emphasizing the need for collective leadership in pursuit of national interests.

The Deputy President stressed that, just as Hani had made sacrifices for the greater good, all South Africans must continue to uphold the values he championed. Mashatile urged citizens to never let the sacrifices of Hani and other freedom fighters be in vain by falling into practices like corruption, state theft, and self-interest. He also reminded the nation that “the struggle is not over.”

To ensure that Hani’s legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations, Mashatile announced plans to elevate the annual commemoration of Hani’s assassination into a national event. This event would focus on both development and heritage, showcasing the values Hani stood for. The 2023 commemoration will include the construction of a sports facility at a local school in Sabalele, as well as the repatriation and reburial of liberation combatants, further solidifying Hani’s connection to his birthplace.

“We must honor Chris Hani’s memory not just in words but through action,” Mashatile urged. “Let us work together to tackle the challenges we face, fight corruption, and ensure a South Africa that reflects the hopes of those who fought for it.”

Mashatile’s speech served as both a tribute to Chris Hani and a call to action for all South Africans to commit themselves to a future of equality, justice, and shared prosperity. The Deputy President’s words resonated deeply, reminding the nation that the vision of heroes like Hani remains the guiding light in the ongoing pursuit of a better South Africa for all its citizens.