Karnataka Cabinet Reviews Much-Awaited Caste Census Findings

The Karnataka cabinet received the eagerly anticipated Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, widely known as the 'caste census,' on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the cabinet would reconvene on April 17 to thoroughly examine the report's recommendations, following the request of several ministers.

The comprehensive report includes data on 5.98 crore people from 1.38 crore families, representing 94.77% of the population. Prepared by a team of over 1.6 lakh officers, this ambitious effort was submitted to CM Siddaramaiah earlier this year.

