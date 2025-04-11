Tragic Discovery as Missing Trio's Bodies Found in Kashmir
The bodies of three youths, who went missing in February, have been found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The young men, residents of Jammu's Rajouri district, were discovered in a stream. Officials recovered the bodies over the past month following local reports.
The remains of three youths, missing since February, were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The discovery was confirmed by local officials.
Identified as Mohammad Showkat Bajad, Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad, the youths had disappeared from Mah Ashmuji on February 13. They were from Rajouri but had been staying in Kulgam.
Locals reported the grim find, leading to police retrieval from Vaishow Nallah. The bodies were moved to Kulgam District Hospital for further examination. The trio's disappearance occurred while en route to a family event.
