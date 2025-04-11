Contempt Notice to Mamata Banerjee Over Supreme Court Remarks

In a move stirring legal waters in West Bengal, a lawyer representing the NGO Aatmadeep has issued a contempt notice against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The action cites alleged derogatory comments made by Banerjee regarding a recent Supreme Court judgment that annulled over 25,000 school jobs in the state.

According to the Supreme Court lawyer Siddharth Dutta, Banerjee's statements, made during an event in Kolkata, represent a direct challenge to the authority of the apex court. The court had previously invalidated the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff, citing it as flawed and tainted.

The notice demands an unconditional apology from Banerjee and a cessation of further provocative remarks, emphasizing the duty of all parties to adhere to the Supreme Court's directives. Banerjee, however, remains firm on plans to safeguard the rights of candidates affected by the judgment, having announced a legal team to explore all possible legal avenues.

