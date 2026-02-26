YouTuber Anvesh's Controversial Remarks Spark Legal Action

Anvesh, a YouTuber also recognized as Prapancha Yatrikudu, is facing legal scrutiny after a lookout notice was issued against him for comments perceived as offensive to Hindu deities.

The controversy erupted from remarks he made online, which led to accusations of inciting communal discord. The complaint stems from actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani, who took issue with his repeated disparaging statements.

The Panjagutta Police Station confirmed the issuance of the notice, as efforts intensify to locate Anvesh, who is currently abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)