YouTuber Anvesh's Controversial Remarks Spark Legal Action

A lookout notice against YouTuber Anvesh, known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, was issued by police. He faces legal action for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, which he posted online. The case was initiated after a complaint by actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani in December last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:41 IST
Anvesh
Anvesh, a YouTuber also recognized as Prapancha Yatrikudu, is facing legal scrutiny after a lookout notice was issued against him for comments perceived as offensive to Hindu deities.

The controversy erupted from remarks he made online, which led to accusations of inciting communal discord. The complaint stems from actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani, who took issue with his repeated disparaging statements.

The Panjagutta Police Station confirmed the issuance of the notice, as efforts intensify to locate Anvesh, who is currently abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

