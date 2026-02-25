BJP MLA Yatnal Faces Legal Action for Alleged Hate Speech
A case has been filed against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a Shivaji Jayanti event. The speech, which reportedly targeted a specific community and made derogatory remarks about historical figures, prompted widespread backlash and led to legal action.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is under legal scrutiny following accusations of delivering a hate speech at a Shivaji Jayanti celebration. The controversial remarks allegedly targeted a specific community and made derogatory comments about historical leaders.
The incident occurred in Gurumathkal town, where Yatnal attended as the chief guest on February 21. The speech, which included a Hindi poem, sparked uproar on both news and social media platforms, leading to demands for accountability.
A preliminary investigation was conducted, including a review of the speech's video recording. Based on legal advice, charges have been filed against Yatnal under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police in Gurumathkal are currently investigating the matter.
