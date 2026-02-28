Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine

A village panchayat president in Vellanad, Kerala, has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly killing a protected porcupine. The incident, captured on television, shows the president, Vellanad Sasi, repeatedly beating the animal with a wooden plank.

Forest officials have charged Sasi under non-bailable sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, as the porcupine is listed under Schedule 1, a category for protected species. Attempts to take him into custody were initially unsuccessful as he was not present at the panchayat office.

The forest department revealed that the porcupine was discovered at the corner of a house, and the act occurred just moments before rescue attempts were made. The seriousness of the offense could lead to imprisonment and fines. The porcupine's carcass has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)