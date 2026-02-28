Left Menu

Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine

A village panchayat president in Vellanad, Kerala, faces legal action for allegedly killing a protected porcupine. Forest officials have charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act after he was caught on camera beating the porcupine with a wooden plank. An investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:35 IST
Village Leader Faces Legal Action for Killing Protected Porcupine
  • Country:
  • India

A village panchayat president in Vellanad, Kerala, has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly killing a protected porcupine. The incident, captured on television, shows the president, Vellanad Sasi, repeatedly beating the animal with a wooden plank.

Forest officials have charged Sasi under non-bailable sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, as the porcupine is listed under Schedule 1, a category for protected species. Attempts to take him into custody were initially unsuccessful as he was not present at the panchayat office.

The forest department revealed that the porcupine was discovered at the corner of a house, and the act occurred just moments before rescue attempts were made. The seriousness of the offense could lead to imprisonment and fines. The porcupine's carcass has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

 Norway
2
Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

 Global
4
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026