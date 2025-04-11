Kubayi Addresses Vacancies, Infrastructure Issues, and Staff Concerns in Limpopo

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has highlighted the critical issue of vacancies at the Limpopo justice department following a recent oversight visit to the Polokwane High Court and the Master’s Office. The visit, which took place on Thursday, focused on the significant challenges affecting the department’s service delivery, particularly the high number of vacancies that have led to reduced operational efficiency and delays in essential judicial processes.

During the visit, Kubayi pointed out that the vacancies have had a severe impact on the smooth functioning of the department, which has resulted in extensive backlogs and increased delays in the delivery of justice. The Minister emphasized that these challenges were not due to the shortcomings of the provincial staff but rather stemmed from systemic issues that require urgent intervention at the national level.

Addressing the core issue, the Minister acknowledged that the delays in filling positions and the widespread use of acting roles were a direct result of misinterpretations and inconsistencies in public service regulations. These misinterpretations have led to prolonged periods in which staff members hold acting positions without being permanently appointed, further exacerbating the capacity issues within the department. Kubayi stressed that resolving this issue was of utmost importance and would require swift action from the national government.

Focus on Court Operations and Staff Engagement

One of the key aspects of Kubayi’s visit was an assessment of court operations. She conducted a walkabout of the Polokwane High Court and the Master’s Office, ensuring that court processes were running smoothly and that departmental standards were being upheld. Kubayi took particular note of how court files were being managed, emphasizing that proper filing is essential for the efficient delivery of justice. She explained that even a single missing page in a case file could derail an entire case, leading to unnecessary delays and undermining public confidence in the justice system.

The Minister also took the opportunity to meet directly with staff at both institutions. The engagement aimed to address ongoing concerns raised by the public regarding service delivery, as well as the internal issues affecting staff performance. She specifically addressed the importance of maintaining high standards of service consistency, performance management, and the physical infrastructure of the courts.

In particular, Kubayi expressed her concern over the inadequate facilities for child witnesses at the Polokwane High Court. She pointed out that the current infrastructure did not provide the necessary safeguards and privacy for minors who are called to testify in court. This issue, she asserted, was completely unacceptable and needed urgent rectification to ensure the protection and dignity of vulnerable witnesses.

Promoting Teamwork and Staff Well-being

At the conclusion of her visit, Kubayi held a meeting with the department’s management to address key internal issues. She emphasized the importance of fostering a positive work environment where staff members feel motivated and supported. Kubayi made it clear that performance management tools should not be used to penalize employees, but rather to encourage growth, accountability, and skill development.

She also stressed the need for effective leadership from managers, urging them to create an environment where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged. Managers, she noted, have a critical role to play in ensuring that all staff members are motivated, and that court users receive the prompt and dignified service they deserve.

In addition, the Minister called for a heightened focus on accessibility for persons with disabilities. She highlighted the need for courts and other facilities to be adequately equipped to accommodate individuals with special needs, ensuring that they are not disadvantaged when accessing the justice system.

Kubayi reaffirmed her commitment to restoring public trust in the justice system, stressing that this could only be achieved by promoting transparency, accountability, professionalism, and respect for all those who rely on the department’s services. She concluded her visit with a pledge to work closely with provincial officials to address the existing challenges and to implement practical solutions that will improve the efficiency and accessibility of justice services in Limpopo.

The Minister’s oversight visit to Limpopo serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for continued reforms and investments in the country’s judicial infrastructure, as well as the importance of building a justice system that is fair, accessible, and capable of meeting the needs of all South Africans.