G. Kishan Reddy’s Visit to SECL: Boosting Mining, Education, and Health in Chhattisgarh

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, recently concluded a significant two-day visit to South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Chhattisgarh, aimed at evaluating and enhancing coal mining operations, advancing corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, and fostering greater collaboration with state authorities. The visit, which underscored the government’s commitment to the region’s development, focused on boosting coal production, implementing sustainable mining practices, and ensuring socio-economic upliftment for the local population.

On the second day of his visit, Shri G. Kishan Reddy held a high-profile meeting with Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss strategies for accelerating the mining-led economic growth of the state, with a specific emphasis on fast-tracking critical activities that are vital for the sector’s future.

Among the key topics discussed were the swift acquisition of land required for mine expansions, accelerating the process for obtaining environmental clearances, and the development of integrated rehabilitation and resettlement sites. The discussions also placed special focus on the state’s potential for developing critical minerals, with an emphasis on boosting exploration and mining of resources vital for India’s growth.

The meeting saw the presence of several high-level officials, including Shri Amitabh Jain, Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, Shri B.P. Pati, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, Shri P.M. Prasad, Chairman of Coal India Limited, and Shri Harish Duhan, CMD of SECL. The collective efforts were aimed at creating a seamless framework for effective coordination between the state and central authorities to drive mining sector growth in the region.

Promoting Education and Empowering Youth

One of the key highlights of Shri G. Kishan Reddy’s visit was his engagement with NEET aspirants under SECL’s flagship CSR initiative, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’. This program is designed to provide free residential coaching for talented students from coal-bearing areas who aspire to pursue careers in medicine. The Minister interacted with the students, acknowledging their hard work and dedication while emphasizing the government’s continued commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for youth in coal belt regions.

Shri Reddy commended the students’ achievements, noting that such initiatives are pivotal in breaking the cycle of poverty by offering young people in coal mining regions a chance to pursue higher education and build promising futures. The minister highlighted the importance of providing quality education and skill development to the youth, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and resources to thrive in competitive fields like medicine and beyond.

Enhancing Healthcare Services for the Underserved

Furthering the government’s focus on social welfare, Shri G. Kishan Reddy visited the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Raipur, where he met with young patients and their families benefiting from SECL’s ‘SECL Ki Dhadkan’ initiative. This CSR program offers free medical treatment and surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart defects (CHD). The program has saved hundreds of lives, providing much-needed healthcare to children from underserved communities in coal mining regions.

The Minister lauded the efforts of SECL in providing life-saving treatment to children and stressed that such CSR initiatives not only contribute to improving the health of the population but also play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for families in these regions. Shri Reddy reiterated that coal PSUs across the country will continue to engage in such meaningful interventions, ensuring that corporate responsibility extends to the health and well-being of local communities.

Advancing Mineral Exploration and Surveying

In a separate review meeting with officials from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Shri G. Kishan Reddy assessed the ongoing exploration activities and progress of mineral surveys in Chhattisgarh. The Minister urged the teams to expedite their work to fully unlock the mineral potential of the state. Advanced exploration techniques, better coordination between agencies, and improved data-sharing mechanisms were identified as critical areas for enhancing the state’s mining capabilities.

The exploration of mineral resources, particularly critical minerals, is seen as a vital step toward not only fueling India’s industrial growth but also boosting the state’s economy. The Government’s focus on scientific and advanced exploration methods aims to ensure that mineral resources are developed in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

The Government’s Vision for Inclusive Growth and Sustainability

Shri G. Kishan Reddy’s visit underscores the Government’s strategic vision for the mining sector, where growth is balanced with sustainability, social equity, and regional development. The Minister highlighted the importance of aligning the coal industry’s expansion with national goals of reducing carbon footprints, improving the welfare of local communities, and generating employment opportunities for marginalized groups.

Through initiatives like ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ and ‘SECL Ki Dhadkan,’ the coal sector is not only contributing to the nation’s energy security but is also playing a key role in improving the socio-economic fabric of coal belt areas. By integrating mining growth with education, healthcare, and regional development, the government is working toward transforming coal-bearing regions into thriving hubs of prosperity and resilience.

In conclusion, the visit by Shri G. Kishan Reddy to SECL represents a significant step forward in advancing the mining sector’s role in national development. By focusing on sustainable practices, improving coordination between state and central authorities, and supporting CSR initiatives that have a direct impact on the well-being of local communities, the government is creating a path for inclusive growth that benefits both the economy and society at large.