DGFT Launches Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to Address Export-Import Issues

In response to the dynamic global trade landscape, where tariffs, trade barriers, and shifting market conditions are constantly evolving, the Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) are closely monitoring these developments to offer timely support to exporters and importers. With the introduction of new tariffs, counter-tariff measures, and export challenges, businesses are facing a mix of new opportunities and complex hurdles. To address these challenges, the DGFT has operationalized a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ aimed at providing crucial assistance to trade stakeholders.

Purpose and Scope of the Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk

The ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ serves as an essential resource for stakeholders involved in international trade. The service is designed to help businesses navigate the complexities associated with the current trade environment. The helpdesk provides targeted support in resolving issues that directly impact the smooth flow of imports and exports.

The helpdesk will address the following key areas:

Import and Export Challenges: Support for businesses facing difficulties in the import-export process due to regulatory, market, or logistical obstacles.

Import Surges or Dumping Issues: Assistance in tackling unexpected increases in imports or unfair trade practices like dumping that threaten local industries.

EXIM Clearance: Facilitation of clearances for exports and imports, ensuring compliance with various regulations.

Logistics or Supply Chain Challenges: Offering solutions to disruptions or inefficiencies in global supply chains that hinder the movement of goods.

Financial or Banking Issues: Guidance in dealing with financial and banking-related concerns, including payment issues or transaction delays in international trade.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues: Help in understanding and adhering to the ever-evolving rules, regulations, and compliance standards set by governments and trade bodies.

Other Issues and Suggestions: A platform to submit any other challenges or suggestions related to international trade that require attention.

The helpdesk will also work in coordination with various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of both Central and State Governments to resolve trade-related concerns. It serves as a comprehensive channel through which businesses can seek collective support from different governmental bodies involved in trade regulation and facilitation.

How Exporters and Importers Can Utilize the Helpdesk

To access the support offered by the Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk, exporters and importers are encouraged to submit their trade-related issues through the official DGFT website. The process is straightforward and accessible:

Visit the DGFT Website: Go to the DGFT website (https://dgft.gov.in) and navigate to the ‘Services’ section. Access the DGFT Helpdesk Service: Select the DGFT Helpdesk Service option to create a new request. Create New Request: Once in the helpdesk portal, select the category titled ‘Global Tariff and Trade Issues.’ Select Relevant Sub-category: Choose from various sub-categories, such as Import Challenges, Export Challenges, EXIM Clearance, Logistics or Supply Chain Challenges, and more. Enter Details and Submit: After selecting the appropriate sub-category, fill in the relevant details and submit your issue. Alternatively, issues can also be emailed to dgftedi[at]nic[dot]in with the subject header: ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk.’ Track Request Status: The DGFT Helpdesk offers a status tracker for users to monitor the progress of their submitted requests. Updates will be sent via email and SMS when there is a change in the status of the request.

For immediate concerns or inquiries, stakeholders can also contact the helpdesk via the toll-free number: 1800-111-550.

Why the Helpdesk is Important for Trade Stakeholders

The introduction of the Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk comes at a crucial time, as international trade faces numerous challenges due to fluctuating tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and evolving regulations. This initiative is designed to foster smoother trade relations, enhance compliance with international agreements, and ensure timely resolution of issues that may affect global supply chains.

For businesses engaged in export or import activities, having a dedicated platform to address challenges in real-time is critical. The helpdesk will not only streamline communication between trade stakeholders and government authorities but also help maintain the stability and predictability of trade flows during uncertain times.

The launch of the Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk by the DGFT is an important step toward strengthening India’s global trade position. By providing a one-stop solution for various trade-related challenges, the helpdesk aims to ensure that exporters and importers can focus on their core business activities, confident in the support available to address any trade barriers or disruptions they may face.

Trade stakeholders are encouraged to make full use of this platform to address any issues they are encountering and contribute to a more robust and resilient global trading system. The DGFT remains committed to supporting businesses as they navigate the complexities of international trade.