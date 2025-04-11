Archbishop Kaziimba Urges Political Leaders to Prioritize Peace Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has called upon political leaders to promote peace and unity as Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections. Speaking during Easter carols and Holy Communion prayers held at the Ugandan Parliament on Thursday, April 10, 2025, Kaziimba appealed for an end to violence and divisive rhetoric that has marred previous elections, including the recent by-election for the Kawempe Division North Member of Parliament.

In his message to the political community, Dr. Kaziimba urged politicians to exercise mutual respect and refrain from character assassination. He emphasized the need for unity across party lines, stressing that, despite differing political views, all Ugandans are united in their shared citizenship.

"Even if you are from different political parties, you are still one," Kaziimba remarked. "Respect for one another should be promoted, and character assassination eradicated. It is vital for political leaders to use their platforms to foster peace, not division."

The Archbishop’s remarks came at a time when the country’s political climate is heating up, with the 2026 general elections drawing closer. He expressed hope that politicians would learn from past mistakes, especially the violence and tension witnessed during recent elections, and work towards a peaceful and constructive political environment.

During his address, Dr. Kaziimba also encouraged politicians to remain steadfast in their faith. He reminded them to trust in God, despite the challenges they may face, and to keep hope alive for a peaceful future. He likened the trials faced by politicians to those of Christ, who endured political persecution from the time of his birth to his crucifixion by the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate.

"Politics has been around since the time of Christ," Kaziimba reflected. "His death was politically motivated, but his resurrection gives us hope. As Christians, we should never lose hope, for in the end, we shall emerge victorious, just as Christ did."

In a powerful message of encouragement, the Archbishop emphasized the need for politicians to approach their leadership with humility and integrity. A good leader, he stated, should seek to resolve issues in a way that allows all parties to emerge victorious. This, he believes, is the mark of true leadership.

The event also saw the presence of various Members of Parliament, parliamentary staff, and members of the public who gathered to reflect on the significance of Easter. Among the key figures in attendance was the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, who represented the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa.

Hon. Obua also shared a poignant message with the congregation, urging Christians to focus on the importance of finishing strong, rather than how one starts. Drawing inspiration from the final days of Christ’s life, he reminded the attendees that Christ’s ultimate triumph came after immense suffering and persecution.

“The last three days of Christ’s life were marked by anguish and agony. He was mocked and scorned, but at the end, he overcame all of this through resurrection,” Obua said. “In everything we do, it’s not how we start that matters, but how we finish.”

The Chief Whip also praised the efforts of Parliament's Anglican Church chaplain, Rev. Gillian Okello, for her unwavering commitment to nurturing the Christian community within Parliament. Obua highlighted that the growth of the Christian family in Parliament is a testament to the strength of faith and fellowship within the institution.

As the nation looks ahead to the upcoming elections, Archbishop Kaziimba’s message of peace, unity, and faith in God serves as a reminder to all Ugandans, especially politicians, that the road to a prosperous and peaceful future lies in respect for one another and in the pursuit of common good.