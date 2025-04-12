Left Menu

Mumbai Man's Dark Scheme: Poison, Fraud, and Manipulation Unveiled

A Mumbai man, Ajinkya Ashok Mohite, faces accusations of defrauding an IT professional of Rs 1.96 crore and attempting to murder him through poisoning. The alleged crimes spanned from July 2022 to February 2025. Mohite stands accused of manipulation, coercion, and lacing the victim's drink with toxic substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:36 IST
A disturbing case has emerged from Mumbai, where a man identified as Ajinkya Ashok Mohite has been accused of orchestrating a complex fraud and attempted murder scheme.

The case involves an IT professional from Thane, who alleges that Mohite defrauded him of nearly Rs 1.96 crore under the pretense of a land investment. Furthermore, Mohite is accused of aggressive manipulation tactics, including emotional blackmail and threats to extract property documents from the victim.

Law enforcement is rigorously investigating the case, which includes allegations of poisoning using tricyclic antidepressants and barbiturates found in the victim's system. Financial transactions and medical evidence are being closely examined, yet no arrests have been made as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

