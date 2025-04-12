Mumbai Man's Dark Scheme: Poison, Fraud, and Manipulation Unveiled

A disturbing case has emerged from Mumbai, where a man identified as Ajinkya Ashok Mohite has been accused of orchestrating a complex fraud and attempted murder scheme.

The case involves an IT professional from Thane, who alleges that Mohite defrauded him of nearly Rs 1.96 crore under the pretense of a land investment. Furthermore, Mohite is accused of aggressive manipulation tactics, including emotional blackmail and threats to extract property documents from the victim.

Law enforcement is rigorously investigating the case, which includes allegations of poisoning using tricyclic antidepressants and barbiturates found in the victim's system. Financial transactions and medical evidence are being closely examined, yet no arrests have been made as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)