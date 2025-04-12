Left Menu

Phone Call Sparks Legal Battle: Triple Talaq Allegations Surface

A man faces legal action for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife via phone. The wife's complaint prompted an FIR under various IPC sections and the Muslim Women Act. The police are investigating the claims and have seized the phone for evidence verification.

Malappuram | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:50 IST
A legal case has been initiated against a man accused of using phone communication to pronounce triple talaq to his estranged wife. Police confirmed the registration of an FIR based on her complaint.

The husband allegedly called the woman's father's phone to deliver the pronouncement. The FIR was filed under sections 498A, 406, and 34 of the IPC, alongside the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act provisions, following claims of cruelty and breach of trust.

Authorities reported that an investigation is underway to substantiate the woman's allegations. The phone used is in police custody, with plans to verify the recorded call. Adjustments to the FIR may follow if evidence suggests dismissing certain allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

