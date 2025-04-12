Local Court Sentences Five to Life in 2018 Murder Case

In a significant legal ruling, a local court has sentenced five individuals, including a father-son pair and two siblings, to life imprisonment. These verdicts are in relation to a murder and attempted murder incident dating back to 2018.

The Additional Sessions Judge, also serving as the Special Judge for POCSO Act cases, Rajesh Narayan Mani Tripathi, delivered this sentence on Friday. The court not only handed down life sentences but also imposed financial penalties on each convict.

Stemming from a complaint lodged by Ramdayal, a resident of Ahiyachet village on November 14, 2018, the case revolved around the attack on his brother and nephew over a land dispute. The judicial proceedings culminated with all accused being found guilty based on substantial evidence and witness testimonies, leading to this decisive judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)