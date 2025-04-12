Coast Guard Seizes Illegal Cargo: Betel Nut Bust in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the interception of a fishing boat smuggling betel nuts in the Bay of Bengal, valued at Rs 1 crore, raising concerns about maritime security.

The operation occurred on April 10, when the ICG ship Varad, during its routine patrol, intercepted the Indian fishing vessel named 'IFB Maa Basanti'. The vessel, registered at Kakdwip fishing harbour, was caught without any valid documentation and was reportedly carrying approximately 450 bags of betel nuts.

Onboard were 14 Indian crew members, none of whom could present valid biometric cards. Interestingly, despite being at sea for five days, no fishing gear or catch was found. The ICG has since taken the vessel and crew into custody, escorting them to Paradip for further investigation and legal action.

