Court Denies AIIMS Doctor's Plea for Exemption; Upholds Justice System Integrity

A court has denied AIIMS doctor Dr Deepak Gupta's plea for permanent exemption from court appearances in a rape case. The judge emphasized that such exemption would erode the complainant's trust in the justice system, and ruled that the doctor’s presence in court does not cause undue hardship to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision, a court has rejected the plea of Dr Deepak Gupta, a prominent AIIMS neurosurgeon, seeking permanent exemption from appearing in a rape case trial. The court highlighted that granting such relief could undermine the trust of the complainant in the criminal justice system.

Dr Gupta's plea argued that his medical responsibilities would be compromised if he were to attend all court hearings. However, the court noted that he frequently travels for professional duties, dismissing the claim of undue hardship from attending court.

The ruling by Additional Sessions Judge Sugandha Aggarwal emphasizes the court's commitment to upholding justice, as the case involves grave allegations. The court set the stage for upcoming trial proceedings, scheduled for arguments on April 16.

