Security Forces Triumph in Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites Neutralized

In a significant victory for security forces, three Naxalites were neutralized during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning. According to police, the operation unfolded in the dense forests of Indravati National Park around 9 am.

The joint anti-Naxalite operation saw seamless collaboration among personnel from the District Reserve Guard of Bijapur and Dantewada, Special Task Force, as well as CoBRA's 202nd and 210th battalions, underscoring the robust efforts to combat insurgency in the region.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, reported the recovery of three bodies alongside a significant arsenal of weapons and explosives. With this encounter, the number of Naxalites neutralized in the state this year has reached 138, with 122 of them in the Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)