Battle for Fair Water Flow in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar is facing water distribution challenges, stemming not from scarcity, but illegal connections and unequal consumption. Civic authorities, led by Commissioner Manisha Awhale, plan to conduct a survey to address these issues and ensure fair distribution. Unauthorized high-capacity pumps exacerbate the situation, prompting urgent interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:51 IST
Amid growing complaints about water supply irregularities in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, civic authorities assert there's sufficient water. However, illegal connections and unequal consumption rates exacerbate the distribution problem, according to Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale.

Awhale detailed that unauthorized high-capacity pumps and numerous illegal connections are significant contributing factors to the current water supply crisis. The civic body acknowledges receiving numerous complaints from residents reporting insufficient water supply.

In a bid to rectify the situation, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation plans to initiate a comprehensive survey to identify and correct distribution issues. The primary objective is to ensure equitable water distribution across all households, Awhale emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

