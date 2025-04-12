Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter as 'Rakhi Brother'

In a deeply moving and symbolic gesture of brotherhood, solidarity, and emotional commitment, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla fulfilled a heartfelt promise he had made years ago to the family of Pulwama martyr Shri Hemraj Meena. On Friday, the solemn courtyards of the martyr’s home, which had echoed with grief for years, resonated with joy and celebration as the wedding of Reena Meena, daughter of Shaheed Hemraj Meena and Veerangana Madhubala, took place with all traditional grandeur.

Six years ago, on February 14, 2019, Shri Hemraj Meena, a valiant CRPF jawan, laid down his life in the horrific Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 brave security personnel. Since then, the pain of his absence has cast a shadow over every festival and family occasion in the Meena household. However, this Friday was different – it was a day of celebration and emotional healing, graced by a unique bond of siblinghood that emerged from the ashes of tragedy.

Shri Om Birla, who represents the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency, had developed a special familial bond with Veerangana Madhubala, the wife of Shaheed Hemraj Meena. Over the past six years, he stood by the grieving family, offering emotional and moral support as a ‘Rakhi-brother’ to Madhubala. On Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj every year, she would tie a rakhi on his wrist, and he would reaffirm his promise to stand by the family – not just in sorrow, but also in joy.

On the occasion of Reena’s wedding, Shri Birla not only attended the ceremony but performed the deeply symbolic and traditional ‘Mayra/Bhaat’ ritual – a ceremony where a brother brings gifts, clothes, and blessings to his sister’s family during her daughter's wedding. Clad in a white kurta-pajama and bearing gifts and love, Shri Birla was seen placing a beautifully embroidered chunari (dupatta) on Madhubala’s shoulders, as she in return performed aarti and applied tilak on his forehead – a moment that left everyone present overwhelmed with emotion.

The event was also attended by Sangod MLA and Rajasthan Energy Minister Shri Hiralal Nagar, who joined Shri Birla in paying homage to the memory of martyr Shri Hemraj Meena. Both dignitaries offered floral tributes at the martyr’s statue, acknowledging his supreme sacrifice for the nation. The speaker spoke briefly, stating that the courage and patriotism of Hemraj Meena serve as a guiding light for generations to come.

"Shaheed Hemraj Meena's sacrifice is immortal. His legacy will forever inspire not just his family but the entire nation," said Shri Om Birla during the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of standing by the families of martyrs, not just in times of loss but in moments of celebration as well.

The wedding ceremony, though filled with joy, was also marked by remembrance. Emotions ran high as family members and attendees recalled the bravery of Hemraj Meena, whose memory continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the grateful citizens of India. Guests, neighbors, and relatives lauded Shri Birla’s rare gesture of humility and respect, calling it a testament to the enduring values of Indian culture and the sacredness of familial ties, even those forged beyond blood.

This extraordinary act by Shri Birla highlights not only his personal integrity but also serves as a powerful reminder that behind every soldier’s sacrifice stands a family—and that honoring that family is a national duty.

The entire wedding function in Sangod/Kota transformed into a celebration not only of a matrimonial union but also of human compassion, promises kept, and the emotional ties that bind hearts beyond headlines and protocol.

As the baraat (wedding procession) moved forward, it carried not just the hopes of a young bride and groom but also the blessings of a nation proud of its heroes—and grateful for leaders who remember them.