On Saturday, voters in the oil-rich Gabon arrived at polling stations for a significant presidential election, the first since a 2023 coup ended a 50-year-long political dynasty. Analysts predict a win for interim President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who hopes to consolidate power for a seven-year term.

Over 920,000 voters registered, with more than 3,000 polling sites in use, despite widespread poverty. The interim president ousted Ali Bongo Ondimba and pledged to hold credible elections to return power to civilians. The election process followed recent reforms, including a new constitution setting a seven-year presidential term and barring familial succession.

Among eight candidates, Oligui Nguema's primary opponent is Bongo's former PM Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, campaigning to end Gabon's reliance on its former colonial ruler, France. The atmosphere in Libreville was lively as citizens from diverse backgrounds queued peacefully to vote, reflecting mixed opinions on military rule and promises for reform.

