Hezbollah Bomber Laid to Rest: The 2012 Burgas Attack

Mohammad Hassan El-Husseini, linked to the 2012 Burgas attack in Bulgaria, was buried in a Hezbollah cemetery. The bombing, targeting Israeli tourists, resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries. El-Husseini was identified via DNA and part of a three-man Hezbollah cell across Europe. His accomplices remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, Mohammad Hassan El-Husseini, accused of executing the deadly 2012 attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, has been laid to rest in a cemetery for Hezbollah fighters. The burial highlights ongoing tensions and complex diplomatic relations involving Hezbollah and Western nations.

The 2012 incident at Burgas Airport tragically claimed the lives of five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver, injuring around 40 individuals. El-Husseini was identified as the bomber following an extensive investigation utilizing global intelligence networks, including Israeli, US, and European agencies.

Despite significant international efforts, El-Husseini's accomplices, Meliad Farah and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, remain elusive. Investigators indicate these men used fake identities to travel across Europe, suggesting a coordinated Hezbollah operation behind the attack.

