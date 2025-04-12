Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case
The National Green Tribunal has demanded compliance reports on compensation payments to the families of workers killed in a Delhi paint factory fire. A total of eleven workers died and four were injured. Families are due Rs 20 lakh each, but discrepancies in payments have arisen.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal has called for compliance reports from authorities regarding compensation payments to the families of workers who perished in a fire at a paint factory in Delhi's Alipur district.
A tragic fire on February 15 last year resulted in the deaths of eleven people and injuries to four others. The tribunal, after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, directed compensation of Rs 20 lakh be paid to each family of the deceased.
Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, a three-judge bench noticed that only Rs 10 lakh had been paid to the legal heirs, prompting a directive for the remaining amount. A petition has been filed claiming the outstanding compensation remains unpaid. Notices for compliance reports have been sent to relevant authorities, including pollution and industrial safety bodies, with a further hearing set for July 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron Criticizes Non-compliance in Lebanon Ceasefire
Health Ministry Demands Data Compliance from Hospitals for Transparency in Organ Transplants
Trump's Executive Order Puts French Firms in Compliance Crosshairs
Tripura Faces Scrutiny Over Police Leadership Appointment Compliance
Delhi Government to Audit CCTV Cameras for Effectiveness and Compliance