Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case

The National Green Tribunal has called for compliance reports from authorities regarding compensation payments to the families of workers who perished in a fire at a paint factory in Delhi's Alipur district.

A tragic fire on February 15 last year resulted in the deaths of eleven people and injuries to four others. The tribunal, after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, directed compensation of Rs 20 lakh be paid to each family of the deceased.

Chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, a three-judge bench noticed that only Rs 10 lakh had been paid to the legal heirs, prompting a directive for the remaining amount. A petition has been filed claiming the outstanding compensation remains unpaid. Notices for compliance reports have been sent to relevant authorities, including pollution and industrial safety bodies, with a further hearing set for July 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)