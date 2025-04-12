Left Menu

Electronics Exempt from Tariffs: Smartphones and Computers Escape Duty

The United States has excluded specific electronics, such as smartphones and computers, from President Trump's reciprocal tariffs. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a list including approximately 20 products exempt from duties, which also features semiconductor-based transducers, solid-state storage devices, and flat panel displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:00 IST
Electronics Exempt from Tariffs: Smartphones and Computers Escape Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, certain electronics like smartphones and computers have been exempted from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This decision was revealed in a list published late Friday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The released document specifies around 20 electronics, sparing them from additional duties. Noteworthy items in this list are semiconductor-based transducers, solid-state storage devices, and flat panel displays.

This exemption is a vital development for the electronics sector, potentially alleviating the impact of the tariffs on consumers and businesses reliant on these key technological products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025