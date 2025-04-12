Electronics Exempt from Tariffs: Smartphones and Computers Escape Duty
The United States has excluded specific electronics, such as smartphones and computers, from President Trump's reciprocal tariffs. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a list including approximately 20 products exempt from duties, which also features semiconductor-based transducers, solid-state storage devices, and flat panel displays.
In a strategic move, certain electronics like smartphones and computers have been exempted from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This decision was revealed in a list published late Friday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The released document specifies around 20 electronics, sparing them from additional duties. Noteworthy items in this list are semiconductor-based transducers, solid-state storage devices, and flat panel displays.
This exemption is a vital development for the electronics sector, potentially alleviating the impact of the tariffs on consumers and businesses reliant on these key technological products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
