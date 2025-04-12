Electronics Exempt from Tariffs: Smartphones and Computers Escape Duty

In a strategic move, certain electronics like smartphones and computers have been exempted from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This decision was revealed in a list published late Friday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The released document specifies around 20 electronics, sparing them from additional duties. Noteworthy items in this list are semiconductor-based transducers, solid-state storage devices, and flat panel displays.

This exemption is a vital development for the electronics sector, potentially alleviating the impact of the tariffs on consumers and businesses reliant on these key technological products.

(With inputs from agencies.)