Telangana Unveils 'Bhu Bharati' for Streamlined Land Management
The Telangana government is set to launch the 'Bhu Bharati' portal for efficient land records management on April 14. As a pilot project, it will start in three mandals. The initiative aims to resolve issues from the previous system, 'Dharani', with a focus on public awareness and feedback-driven improvements.
In a move aimed at enhancing land records management, the Telangana government will roll out its new 'Bhu Bharati' portal on April 14. The launch is set to pilot in three mandals, as announced in an official release on Saturday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for the portal to evolve based on citizen feedback during a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other officials. The CM called for extensive awareness campaigns to be organized across every mandal, with district collectors taking on the responsibility of these initiatives.
Designed to address the challenges citizens faced with the previous 'Dharani' land records management system, 'Bhu Bharati' is spearheaded by the Congress government, marking a significant shift from the practices under the BRS regime.
