Telangana govt to enact legislation against hate speech, says CM Revanth Reddy.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana govt to enact legislation against hate speech, says CM Revanth Reddy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's 'Government on Wheels': A Drive for Better Roads
Government Lowers Stake in Indian Overseas Bank with Successful Share Sale
Opposition Leader Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government's Economic Policies
Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government
Sonia Gandhi Condemns Modi Government's 'Black Law' on MGNREGA Overhaul